Happy Thursday! It’s a chilly, yet comfortable start to our morning with temperatures in the 40s. There’s also some patchy fog here and there to go along with our mostly cloudy skies. Those clouds will start to decrease a bit as the afternoon wears on.

Temps will flirt with the middle to upper 60s as the sun begins to break from the clouds. Southerly winds will also turn quite blustery with gusts of 20 to 30 mph. Overnight, it remains breezy with lows landing in the 50s alongside increasing clouds.

If you’re planning a road trip or two today to enjoy some fall colors, then here’s where you can go to find those peak conditions. Take a look at our exclusive Foliage Tracker forecast and make those travel plans before we move into stick season.

Friday will have a partly cloudy look to the sky early on before more clouds and even scattered showers arrive for the late afternoon/evening. Those showers will expand into a steadier, heavier rain for Saturday as a juicy low scoots up the New England coast. Once the steadiest of the rain is finished, it’s onto a big cooldown through the end of the weekend and into next week.