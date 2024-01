Tonight: Snow showers will start to taper off with temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20’s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with temperatures in the lower 30’s.

Tuesday: Dry to start the day but Tuesday night we will have another system move through with it brings snow first the transitioning to plain rain, with temperatures in the upper 40’s. Expect gusty winds as well.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver