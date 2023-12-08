Good Friday morning friends! It’s another chilly morning but it’s not too, too cold. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s to start the day with mostly cloudy skies and a few mountain flurries. Otherwise, a warm front is beginning to nose in and that will help to keep clouds present in our forecast for much of the day.

Our afternoon will feature continued mostly cloudy skies, light southerly winds, and temperatures in the upper 30s. Overnight into Saturday morning, readings will land in the low 30s with thickening clouds and eventually a few showers by the afternoon.

Highs will manage the mid 40s Saturday with shower coverage expanding across northern New York by the late evening and overnight. Sunday remains cloudy, but a steadier rain and gustier winds will work in later in the day through the overnight. Temperatures will peak near 50 on Sunday before crashing hard overnight into Monday. In fact, rain will switch over to snow by Monday morning.

Be prepared for the possibility of power outages due to wind gusts of 30 to 50+ mph (highest gusts in the mid to high slopes) through Sunday night into Monday. Also, we’ll be monitoring local waterways. Moderate to heavy rain combined with snow melt may lead rivers, creeks, and streams to near bank full. Please remain weather aware and stay up to date on this busy, end of the weekend forecast as it continues to evolve.