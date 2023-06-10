Tonight, we will see the isolated showers coming to an end with temperatures overnight dipping into the high 40’s to low 50’s. Sunday we will see a drier day as a small high pressure system moves overhead. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s to low 80s for the high.

Monday, we will get rain back in our forecast as a front moves through bringing rain in the evening into Tuesday early morning. Rain will stick around for the rest of the week as a low pressure system moves over us on Wednesday.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver