Rain will be increasing overnight as we get into Saturday. To start your Fathers Day weekend, it will be widespread rain all day and ending in the evening. the rain will be steady with a small chance of flooding in areas near streams, like in the mountain regions. Temperatures peaking in the upper 60s for Saturday. In the morning of Fathers Day, the rain will be wrapping up and drying up as we get into the afternoon. The high for Sunday is in the lower 70s. A look ahead next week as we see temperatures start to ramp up later on in the week.