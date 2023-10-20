Happy Friday, friends! We have made it to the end of the week on a mild note as temps are in the 50s this morning alongside a brisk south wind and partly to mostly cloudy skies. South breezes will likely gust 20 to 30 mph today as a new system moves in from the west.

That new system is a weakening boundary and so we’re only expecting isolated showers later this afternoon into the evening. Meanwhile, temps will top out in the mid 60s again today before dropping back into the 50s overnight with numerous showers likely.

Those showers will expand into a heavier and steadier rain by late Saturday morning as a coastal low develops to our south. That steady rain will carry through the afternoon and into the evening. It will be a soaking wet Saturday that will also feature a wind shift from south to northwest. Temps will manage the upper 50s.

Sunday turns raw, chilly and windy. Temperatures will top out in the 40s to low 50s with a northwest wind gusting up to 30 mph; a brisk wind chill will be likely. Those same northwest winds circulating around a lingering trough will allow for the kicking up of more scattered showers throughout the end of the weekend. However, it may be cold enough in the mountains for a few wet flakes especially Sunday morning and Sunday night.

Rainfall totals will average 0.5″ to 2″ with isolated 3″+ amounts possible in those heavier, steadier bands of moisture. As of now, there are indications that some of that heaviest rain will drop in eastern Vermont, central/northern New Hampshire and into southwest Quebec.