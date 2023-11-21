Good Tuesday morning, everyone. It’s the calm before the storm today as we have clear skies, dry weather, and very cold temperatures to wake up to this morning. Readings are working on getting out of the single digits and teens right now as winds remain light out of the southeast.

Our afternoon will feature highs in the upper 30s alongside increasing clouds. Late in the day, a winter weather advisory will go into effect for much of the area as a winter storm heads our way overnight through Wednesday.

A wintry mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain will arrive in the North Country first this evening before pushing east into Vermont and New Hampshire through daybreak Wednesday.

The Wednesday morning commute will be most impacted with slick/slippery/icy travel especially across the mid to high slopes. As we enter into the mid to late morning timeframe, we’ll have warmed up enough that we’ll be experiencing a few rain drops as the system exits to the east. Road conditions will be in better shape by late Wednesday morning. If you’re looking to avoid any and all weather travel hazards for your Thanksgiving road trip, then we recommend leaving later Wednesday afternoon when roads will be looking remarkably better.

Overall, snowfall totals will average a sloppy dusting to as much as 2 inches from the North Country into the Champlain Valley. The Northeast Kingdom and the valleys of central/northern New Hampshire will average 2 to 4 inches through Wednesday afternoon. The real bread winners from this event will be the eastern/southern Greens, southern Adirondacks, and central/northern White Mountains. That’s where 4 to 8 inches will be possible with the higher totals at the peaks/summits.