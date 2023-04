It’s another gray day Wednesday, with a few leftover spot showers even a few flurries in the higher terrain. Temperature are below average in the mid to upper 40’s with winds out of the south 5-15… well slowly find the clouds clearing as we move towards sunset.

And that sunshine hangs around for the first part of the day Thursday before the clouds fill in and a couple showers pop up on radar.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley