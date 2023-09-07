We had some nasty storm roll through the region earlier this afternoon, and now is not the time to let your guard down as additional showers and storms are beginning to push in from the southwest.

Although expected to weaken as we move past sunset, these storms will bring heavy rain and a some lightning and thunder. Rolling into the Champlain Valley as we move towards midnight.

Once these storms clear, we are quiet to start Friday. But with a cold front rolling through the region a few additional showers and storms are likely Friday afternoon, although not as strong as this afternoon’s storms thanks to a lot of clouds cover overhead.

Saturday brings a split forecast, with northern zones finding partly sunny conditions and remaining mostly dry. Southern zones have a few additional spot showers to contend with. Temperatures reach the upper 70’s but dewpoint remain a bit sticky in the lower 60’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley