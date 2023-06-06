Our forecast turns a bit more active today with continued wildfire smoke streaming in from Canada followed by scattered showers and downpours. This morning, temperatures are in the 40s/50s alongside smoky skies. There’s also some patchy fog to contend with on some area roadways so be sure to take it extra easy.

As far as the wildfire smoke today, air quality alerts are out until midnight tonight. Moderate air quality concerns are likely especially for those that are most sensitive (infants/toddlers, elderly, folks with respiratory conditions). The smoke will be thickest across the St. Lawrence River Valley, but rain showers should help disperse some of that smoke for the afternoon.

Speaking of which, scattered showers/downpours and even an isolated thunderstorm are possible this afternoon through the overnight. Highs will achieve the upper 60s to low 70s before tumbling into the 40s to low 50s Wednesday morning.

Wednesday will feature the continuation of gloomy skies and spotty showers. Temperatures will only near 60 degrees tomorrow afternoon, so best dress cozy with that rain jacket on standby. Rainfall totals through late week will average 0.5″ to 1″.