It’s an uncomfortable start to our Monday with temps in the 60s alongside high humidity, patchy fog, and partly cloudy skies. There are also some leftover flood alerts in effect for places like the Otter Creek at Middlebury and the Barton River at Coventry. Be sure to drive safe and never cross flooded roadways.

Our afternoon will feature smoky, hazy sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 80s. There’s a moderate air quality concern for today as the smoke fills in for the afternoon alongside dew point temps near 70; hazy AND humid. Overnight, smoky skies remain as lows dip into the upper 60s.

Tuesday, a cold front is slated to move through with scattered showers, downpours, and isolated thunderstorms. Again, with our grounds being so saturated and our rivers so swollen, there’s a slight risk for flash flooding with any one cell that passes by. We’ll have to monitor the situation as it unfolds. Otherwise, highs will near 80 degrees for the afternoon.