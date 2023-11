It’s a chilly start to the day but the clouds have filled in Wednesday morning, as a few flurries or rain shower pass through the region. Mostly rain in the valleys below 1000 ft, above 1000ft a dusting to 3 inches is possible, especially in the Adirondacks. Temperature climb to the upper 30’s and lower 40’s. Back to partly to mostly sunny skies Thursday with moderating temperatures in the middle and upper 40’s

