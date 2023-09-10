Tonight expect to see light showers throughout the night with temperatures into the low 60’s.

To start to week we will see lingering showers in the morning then starting to dry out into the afternoon. temperatures will be in the low 70’s with mostly cloudy skies.

Tuesday will start out dry but Tuesday overnight our next cold front will start to move through and that will last throughout Wednesday.

Thursday after the front we can expect to see temperatures in the low 70’s and dew points back into the low 50’s and even some into high 40’s.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver