Wednesday will be a similar day as Tuesday but slightly warmer, with temperatures in the mid 70’s. Along with the temperatures, the dew points will be very similar as well, bringing us another comfortable day. Thursday will bring a warm front that will raise dew points and rain chances. There will be scattered showers and a chance of thunderstorms as well. Friday will bring another wet day, but with a cold front instead. The cold front on Friday will bring drier conditions for the weekend.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver