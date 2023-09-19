Good Tuesday morning, friends! It’s a bit of a wet start to the day with our latest area of low pressure continuing to move north along the New England coast. There are scattered showers to account for in New Hampshire along with a flood watch which is up until 11AM this morning. Meanwhile, there are isolated showers and patchy fog elsewhere with temps in the 50s.

We’ll get back into the lower to middle 60s this afternoon with a brisk west-northwest wind of 5 to 15 mph. The clouds, periodic showers, and brisk breezes will make for a cool day overall. It would be wise to consider sporting the cozy, rain jacket if you have any outdoor plans.

Additional rainfall totals will be heaviest across the Northeast Kingdom and the Granite State before showers exit late tonight.

Wednesday, high pressure glides in from the west allowing for rapid clearing and drying. Temperatures will land in the 30s/40s Wednesday morning before rising into the upper 60s to near 70 for the afternoon. Accompanying those near seasonable readings will be tons of sunshine and a few fair-weather clouds.