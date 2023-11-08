Tonight will be a calmer night with temperatures below freezing for all of our region.

But in the early hours of Thursday we will start with the snow, then sleet and freezing rain, then rain.

Here are the snow totals that we can expect for tomorrow. Most of the valleys can expect a dusting to 2 inches of snow, with the higher elevations seeing 2-4 inches.

Behind the snow we will have freezing rain creating a hazardous commute for our region.

Here is what you can expect around 5 am.

Have a safe day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver