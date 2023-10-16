Good Monday morning, friends! Temperatures are hovering in the 40s this morning alongside mostly cloudy skies, scattered showers and a brisk north wind. Roadways are wet and those damp leaves could make some streets slick so be sure to drive safely!

Temperatures will rebound into the upper 40s to middle 50s this afternoon with a north wind of 5 to 15 mph. Between the clouds, cool temperatures and periods of showers, it will feel like a true fall day. Bundling up with the rain coat is recommended for today and any evening plans as a few showers linger overnight. Lows will drop into the 40s.

Tuesday, our showers will thin out with breaks of sunshine becoming likely. Temperatures will rebound into the upper 50s and close to 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon. Accompanying those seasonable readings will be partly cloudy skies and relaxed winds.