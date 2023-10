We have one more mild day before our cold front arrives, temperatures reach the middle and upper 60’s nearing 70 degrees Friday, under mostly cloudy skies. A sprinkle or spot shower can’t be ruled out.

Temperatures manage to get into the middle 60’s Saturday morning, before falling through the afternoon. Expect a few morning showers before we find some afternoon breaks in the clouds.

Sunday brings showers and temperatures in the 40’s.

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley