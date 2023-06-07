This morning, a few showers are mixing in with some patchy fog all as temps reside in the 40s/50s. There’s even some lingering, dense smoke closer to the St. Lawrence River Valley and it has resulted in continued unhealthy air quality.

Our afternoon will feature highs near 60 with isolated showers, cloudy skies, and a brisk north-northwest wind. The showers should help out our poorer than normal air quality as the day progresses. Overnight, light rain showers remain with lows dipping into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees.

Thursday, our area of low pressure will continue to scoot south with another round of scattered showers/downpours and highs in the lower to middle 60s. The pattern remains unchanged through late week with rainfall totals averaging an additional 0.25″ to 0.5″ by Friday afternoon.