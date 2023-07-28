TGIF! It’s a very mild and muggy Friday morning featuring dense fog and light southerly breezes. There’s also a heat advisory posted from the Champlain Valley down to southern Vermont and New Hampshire as excessive heat arrives for the afternoon. It would be best to prepare for that heat right off the bat this morning by packing up an iced bottle of water and wearing lighter, more comfortable clothing.

Partly to mostly sunny skies are likely this afternoon with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. High heat will combine with high humidity for real feel temperatures in the middle to upper 90s, if not close to 100 degrees. Make sure to take frequent breaks from the heat and remember to “look before you lock”. Overnight, there’s a slight chance for a shower or two. Otherwise, lows will tumble into the upper 60s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will showcase periods of showers, downpours and even an isolated storm or two. Highs will achieve the upper 60s to mid 70s. Sunday, sunshine returns with highs in the lower to middle 70s. However, the biggest chance you’ll notice for Sunday is the large drop in humidity. Make it a wonderful and safe weekend, friends!