Happy Friday! We’re waking up to temperatures that are about 5 to 15 degrees warmer than at this point yesterday. It’s a southerly breeze that’s really doing the trick along with mostly cloudy skies. Temps are in the 30s to low 40s to start and even though it’s much milder than yesterday morning, it’s still worth bundling up for.

Our afternoon readings will push the low 50s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. South winds will gust up to 30 mph as an area of high pressure pushes out to sea and is replaced by an approaching boundary to our northwest. That new cold front will help to thicken our clouds overnight into Saturday morning with lows in the 30s to low 40s.

Saturday, we start off with overcast skies and isolated showers before transitioning to mostly cloudy skies and drizzly conditions for the afternoon. Highs will achieve the low 50s through Saturday afternoon before dropping to near 40 for the overnight into Sunday morning.

Sunday will see the exiting of all boundaries to our southeast. This means a cloudy start to Sunday, but gradual clearing looks likely for the afternoon as winds switch out of the northwest. Highs will manage the 40s to low 50s to wrap up the weekend.