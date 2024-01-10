Good Wednesday morning friends. There are thousands that are waking up with no electricity this morning as our powerful storm system continues to exit. As the storm departs this morning, we’ll notice that the most intense of winds will subside but it will still be rather breezy throughout the day. With all this in mind, be careful out on roadways this morning as there will be scattered debris (tree limbs/branches/etc.) and power lines down in some communities.

Our afternoon will showcase temperatures briefly popping back into the 40s this afternoon with the occasional wind gust of up to 40 mph. Those winds will take on more of a southwesterly component as a lingering trough of low pressure moseys through later today. Isolated rain and snow showers are likely in association with that weak boundary. The activity may be a bit more focused in northern New York as the lake effect snow machine starts back up.

Temperatures will bottom out in the upper 20s Thursday morning before rising into the mid 30s Thursday afternoon. A few more snow showers are likely across Vermont and New Hampshire especially in the mid to high slopes. The higher concentration of snow showers will reside across northern New York. Snowfall totals from mid to late week will average an additional 2 to 4 inches nearer the St. Lawrence River Valley and into the mountains. Everywhere else, it’s a dusting to 2 inches.

Look Ahead: Later Friday night into Saturday, another large storm will arrive in the North Country and Upper Valley. As of now, winds are looking quite strong but maybe not as strong as what we were just dealt. Nevertheless, those strong winds will pair with a wintry mix Friday night into Saturday morning before ending out as rain Saturday afternoon with temps near 40. While it may be a mainly rain event in the valleys, the mountains will likely cash in on some more snow. We’re uncertain how much precipitation will total and if it will cause any river rises, but we’ll work on ironing out those variables with our afternoon/evening model runs. Stay tuned and weather aware!