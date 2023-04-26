It’s a partly to mostly cloudy morning with widespread, dense fog and a few showers across the North Country. Temperatures are in the 30s to low 40s with a south wind of 5-10 mph.

Our afternoon will feature breaks of sunshine and scattered showers; very similar to yesterday. Highs will achieve the upper 50s to near 60 degrees with light southwest winds. However, winds may pick up from time to time within embedded downpours. Having the umbrella on standby would be a good idea today as we pick up an additional 0.10″ to as much as 0.5″ of rain.

Thursday will start off cloudy and a bit damp with patchy, dense fog likely as well. However, decreasing clouds through the afternoon will lead to many more bright breaks for late week. Temps will top out in the middle to upper 50s tomorrow with only a spot shower chance across the board.