Good Monday morning, friends! It’s a bit of a wintry start to our work week. We’re monitoring scattered snow showers and flurries with some localized slick spots across the mid to high slopes. Take it easy and bundle up as wind chill values are in the teens this morning.

We’ll climb our way above the freezing mark for the afternoon, but just barely. Those well below average temperatures in the 30s will be accompanied by decreasing clouds and relaxing winds.

As high pressure moves in overnight, we really cool off in a hurry. Readings will nosedive into the single digits and teens by Tuesday morning.

We’ll be able to rally back into the middle to upper 30s Tuesday afternoon with increasing clouds. High thin clouds will arrive ahead of a new, substantial system for midweek.

It starts as snow late Tuesday night before transitioning to a wintry mix through Wednesday morning. The event will round out as scattered rain showers Wednesday afternoon, but this messy storm will certainly disrupt Thanksgiving week travel plans. Stay up to date on the forecast as it continues to evolve.