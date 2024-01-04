Good Thursday morning friends! A cold front continues to comb through the North Country and Upper Valley this morning. Scattered snow showers have become light to moderate at times resulting in some slick and slippery travel. Allow yourself plenty of time to arrive to your destinations safely and make sure you’re arriving to your destinations with extra layers. Temperatures are in the 30s now but a developing brisk northwest wind will send readings spiraling for the afternoon.

Temperatures will tumble into the 20s by the late afternoon with a few leftover mountain snow showers and flurries. However, that northwest wind will stir up wind chill values in the single digits to middle teens. It will be a frigid second half of the day as snow showers wind down overnight.

Snowfall totals will average a dusting to 2 inches for a lot folks, but the mountains will receive more. It’s 2 to 4+ inches of snow for the mid to high slopes of northern New York and those living in the higher terrain east of the Champlain Valley.

Friday, it’s back to some quiet and cold weather as temperatures rally into the upper 20s tomorrow afternoon. Partly to mostly cloudy skies are likely to wrap up the week before we have to contend with more wintry weather this weekend. Speaking of which, we have created a separate web story pertaining to that weekend winter storm and it’s potential impacts. You can find the full article and video forecast, here.