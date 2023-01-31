Were in for a bit of a chilly Tuesday, with wind chill in the single digits to start the day. But that’s nothing compared to what were expecting to roll in Saturday Morning!

We’re watching a few light snow showers lingering across the Champlain Valley Tuesday morning, thanks to a passing cold front that rolled through the region overnight.

Temperatures are in the teens this afternoon, but with winds out of the north at 5-15 mph we’re feeling more like the single digits!

Temperatures rebound back to seasonable Wednesday and Thursday (climbing into the mid to upper 20’s and lower 30’s) but then some of the coldest air of the season rolls in for Friday and Saturday.

A bitter blast of cold air works in from the west with a few snow showers rolling through with the passing front Thursday night. High temperatures Friday and Saturday struggling to get above zero and when you factor in a brutal northwest wind at 10-20 mph gusting upwards of 30 mph… our wind chills are down right dangerous!

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley