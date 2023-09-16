After a breezy day today, Post Tropical Cyclone Lee moves out of our region, which leaves us with a calmer night with mostly clear skies.

Tonight, expect to see temperatures in the low 50’s and high 40’s in some areas. On Sunday, we will start out mostly sunny, with temperatures rising into the mid 70’s. But as we get closer to the evening, the clouds move back into our region, and by overnight, some scattered showers are expected.

Monday will be a dreary day as we have temperatures just below 70’s for most of the region and scattered showers throughout the day. Those conditions will last until early Tuesday morning.

After the rain, the later half of the week will bring mostly sunny skies, with temperatures warming up into the mid 70’s

Have a great night!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver