An area of high pressure will be building back into New England over the next few days but since that high is located to our northwest today, it will be a chilly and brisk day of weather. Temperatures are starting off in the 30s/40s alongside a breezy northwest wind and partly cloudy skies; winter jacket territory for sure.

Our afternoon will feature clearing skies, drier weather, and well below normal highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Northerly winds will be gusting up to 25 mph making it feel even cooler than the forecast highs.

Overnight, clear skies prevail and winds relax allowing temps to slip into the mid 20s to low 30s. That’s cold enough for freeze watches to be posted until 8AM Thursday morning. If you reside in one of those blue shaded areas, you will want to cover up and/or bring in any sensitive vegetation as to protect them from the possibility of patchy frost.

Thursday, sunshine returns in full with warmer temperatures. Highs will manage the middle to upper 60s with southwest to south winds of 5-10 mph. A great day to get outside and bask in the fresh air!