Tonight we will have increasing rain chances in our overnight hours, with temperatures in the mid to upper 30’s.

Tomorrow we start out with widespread showers, but in the afternoon we could start to dry out with mostly cloudy conditions, staying until the overnight hours. Temperatures will be in the low to mid 40’s

Tuesday will be one of the nicer days, as we will have partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the low 40’s for the high.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver