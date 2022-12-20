An area of high pressure continues to build to our south and will likely be far enough away to allow cloudiness today alongside drier weather for the afternoon. A dry cold front will follow for midweek with readings remaining in the 30s.

This morning, a few snow showers and flurries are roaming the valleys and mountains this morning. There will be some slippery stretches across the higher terrain with no real issues in the valleys. Other than the “flurry” of activity, we’re also experiencing temps in the teens and 20s to kick off the day.

Our afternoon will offer up mostly cloudy skies, brisk northwest to northeast breezes of 5-15 mph, and highs in the upper 20s to low 30s. Wind chill values will wander back down into the teens and 20s from time to time.

Wednesday, a dry cold front will pass through with mostly cloudy skies sticking around for another day. Temperatures will manage the upper 20s to low 30s through midweek.