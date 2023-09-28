Friday will bring some rain to our southern regions; however, it will be less than half an inch at the most. The rest of our regions will see partly cloudy skies with temperatures in the upper 60’s to lower 70’s.

Overnight Friday will still have partly cloudy skies, but temperatures will be in the upper 40’s to lower 50’s for the overnight hours.

Saturday we will start to clear out of the cloudy skies as we will end with mostly sunny conditions by sunset with temperatures into the mid 70’s for the high.

Have a great Friday!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver