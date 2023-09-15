After a beautiful day and a beautiful sunset, clouds will overspread our region overnight as we start to see the effects of Hurricane Lee. The storm will bring no significant weather to our region. Our biggest impact will be breezy northwest winds gusting up to 30 mph in some areas. Our eastern regions could see a shower or sprinkle from the storm. Heading into Saturday evening we will start to clear out the clouds and our winds start to die down as well.

Sunday will be a much better day with broken clouds as temperatures reach the mid 70’s. Sunday night, clouds start to return as we see a low pressure system move just south of us, bringing rain chances to start the new work week.

Have a great weekend!