We’re beginning the day with leftover slick spots from our latest disturbance which now continues to pass us by this morning. Otherwise, temperatures are in the upper 20s to low 30s with a brisk west-northwest wind.

Our afternoon will offer up mostly cloudy skies, drier weather, and highs in the middle to upper 30s. Southern Vermont could touch 40 degrees by the end of the day with a break or two of sunshine possible.

Thursday will turn sloppy and messy with a more potent, robust system arriving by lunch time. Travel impacts will worsen as the day wears on so be sure to take it extra easy on area roadways Thursday afternoon into early Friday morning.

It’s primarily a rain event for the valleys and an icy, wintry mix for the mountains. There will also be a mix to snow and back to a mix for the Northeast Kingdom and northern New Hampshire.