Good Wednesday morning! We’re noticing a few, non-impactful flakes flying across the North Country to start the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the 20s. Bundle up and keep cozy for your morning drive.

Our afternoon will feature continued clouds, isolated rain and snow showers (especially in northern New York), and highs in the upper 30s to near 40. Late this evening through Thursday morning, temperatures will cool below freezing allowing precipitation to change over to snow showers.

Those snow showers, heavy at times, will be most persistent through the Thursday morning drive. That wintry weather will result in slick and slippery stretches tomorrow morning before the flakes wind down for the afternoon. Note that upslope mountain snow showers will continue through the end of Thursday as winds switch to the northwest. Highs will top out near freezing.

Snowfall totals will average a widespread dusting to 2 inches for the valleys of northern New York, Vermont, and New Hampshire. The northern Greens, Whites, and Adirondacks will see 2 to 4 inches of snow with localized 4+ inches across the peaks and summits.