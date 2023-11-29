Good Wednesday morning friends. It’s a very cold start to the day with real feel temperatures in the single digits and teens. Accompanying the wicked wind chills are some slick interstates and sloppy mountain roads. Make sure you take it easy, drive safely and bundle up big time before leaving your house today.

Temps will land in the low 30s this afternoon, but a breezy south-southwest wind will have us feeling more like the teens and 20s throughout the second half of the day. Along with those below normal readings, we’ll notice a few breaks of sunshine but it’s still a more clouds than sun kind of day.

Late this evening through the overnight, those extra clouds will leak out a few flurries across the North Country and northern Vermont as temperatures dip into the teens and 20s. Additional snowfall accumulations will range from a dusting in the mid slopes to as much as 2 inches in the high slopes, peaks and summits.

We’ll be drying out Thursday morning as skies start to clear for the afternoon. While sunshine will return for Thursday afternoon, it’s still a day where we’ll have to deal with a breezy south wind and brisk wind chill. Highs will top out in the upper 30s to low 40s with real feel temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Stay warm and keep cozy everyone!