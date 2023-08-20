Tonight, a weak cold front will pass through our region, which will bring lower dew points and cooler than average temperatures throughout the entire week. Overnight, as the front moves through, it could bring isolated showers, but no more than 0.1 of an inch is expected with this system. Monday morning, we start out cloudy, but we gradually get sunnier throughout the morning and into the afternoon, where we end the day with mostly clear skies and temperatures in the low to mid 70’s. That pattern would continue until Thursday night, as we have another cold front moving through Friday.

Have a great week!

Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver