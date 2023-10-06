Saturday a bring the band of heavy rain that will arrive around lunch time to the Champlain Valley. 1 to 3 inches of rain is expected for our region with the northern Adirondacks receiving more than 3 inches of rain.

The widespread rain will last until the overnight hours of Sunday Morning.

After the rain on Sunday, conditions will start to improve with temperatures into the upper 50’s for the high.

Temperatures for the next week will be near the average after having a warm start to October.

Have a safe weekend!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver