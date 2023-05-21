SkyTracker forecast details from meteorologist Tim Drawbridge:

A cold front is swinging through the region. As a result, any shower or thunderstorm activity will end as the boundary moves south and as we lose the daytime heating. High pressure then moves in for Monday and Tuesday.

For Monday, any lingering cloud-cover issues across the Southern Adirondacks into Southern Vermont will depart. For the rest of us, it’ll be simply sunny to partly cloudy. Highs will be in the 60s across the northern Adirondacks into northern Vermont. We’ll see lower 70s across southern Vermont into southern New Hampshire.

Come Tuesday, high pressure will be overhead. As a result, we’ll see a mix of sun and clouds. High temperatures region-wide will be in the 70s.