Good Thursday morning friends! It’s the coldest morning of the season thus far with many of us waking up to temperatures in the single digits and lower teens. There are even a few sub-zero readings from the Northeast Kingdom and into the Adirondacks. Nevertheless, clouds are starting to break up and winds are beginning to relax.

That will bode well for us this afternoon as we deal with a lesser wind chill and more sunshine than in days past. We’ll go partly cloudy to partly sunny today with highs in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Overnight, we’ll fall back into the teens and low 20s alongside a few more clouds.

Friday turns partly to mostly cloudy with a warm front nearby, but that warm front does mean a more seasonable end to the week. Temperatures will near the upper 30s with dry skies and a few breaks of sunshine.

Thereafter, we move onto a dreary Saturday and windy Sunday. Eventually, widespread rain and gustier winds roll into town later Sunday into Monday. Isolated power outages will be possible along with minor flooding due to the heavy rain and snow melt. Please stay up to date on the forecast as it evolves and remain weather aware through this weekend.