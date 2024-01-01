Good Monday morning and happy New Year! We’re waking up to mostly cloudy skies, leftover mountain flurries, and brisk north winds. Those northerly breezes have allowed wind chills to slump into the single digits to middle teens this morning. Dress warmly for what will be a below average start to 2024.

Our afternoon will feature breaks of sunshine, highs in the upper 20s, and northwest winds of 5 to 10 mph. Wind chill values will land in the 20s for much of the day but at least it’s drier and brighter by the end of the afternoon. Overnight, partly cloudy skies filter through with lows in the teens to middle 20s.

Tuesday, temperatures will climb into the upper 30s to near 40 with partly to mostly sunny skies. Tuesday will showcase some of the best weather we have seen in days. Overnight into Wednesday morning, it’s just a few fair weather clouds and continued quiet weather with lows in the 20s.