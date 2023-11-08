Good Wednesday morning, friends! It’s a very cold start to the day with temperatures in the 20s to low 30s. However, a brisk northwest will make it feel more like the teens to low 20s from time to time. Make sure you’re bundled up in your warmest winter jacket.

After a some morning clouds, we’ll break out into sunshine through the afternoon as highs achieve the upper 30s. Northerly winds will slowly settle throughout the day as well, but wind chill will still be an issue through the evening drive. Overnight, readings will fall into the 20s to low 30s as clouds thicken up after midnight.

Those clouds are ahead of a new late week system which has prompted a winter weather advisory through early Thursday afternoon. We’ll be waking up to a burst of heavy snow early Thursday morning followed by a transition to sleet and freezing rain. The morning commute will be most impacted with slick travel in the mountains and on bridges/overpasses.

We’re expecting a quick 2 to 4 inches of snow to accumulate in the valleys before flopping over to that icy mix. The mountains will add up as much as 4 inches or more by the time this disturbance exits.

The freezing rain will accumulate up to a 1/10 of an inch especially in the North Country. Make sure you are well prepared for a slow go at it Thursday morning. Drive safe and remain weather aware!