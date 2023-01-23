Taking it slow and driving smart is your best bet this morning as moderate snow has fallen overnight leaving most with snow-covered roads.

We’ll continue with the snow flakes for much of the day in southern zones, while the snow slowly wraps up and tapers off in northern zones later this morning.

Temperatures Monday climb to the upper 20’s and lower 30’s.

More snow showers and snow squalls arrive Tuesday with a passing cold front… temperatures reach the mid 30’s.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley