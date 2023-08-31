Good Thursday morning, friends! It’s a beautiful start to our day, but it would be wise to grab the jacket or sweater. It’s a cool, crisp, and brisk morning underway with temperatures in the 40s to low 50s.

We’ll make our way into the upper 60s to near 70 by the end of the afternoon with an abundance of sunshine and a breezy north wind. It will be a very dry day as well with dew point readings in the 40s. Overnight, we remain dry and clear with lows in the 40s to low 50s.

Friday, sunshine returns in a big way but this time around we’ll see high pressure dip to our south. That will mean a warm return flow out of the south with highs achieving the upper 70s to near 80. With high pressure in control, rain chances are essentially zero for the next few days. Enjoy!