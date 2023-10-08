After a very wet Saturday, today for most of our region saw drier conditions other than just some isolated showers. The majority of the heavy rain today fell west of us, just south of Watertown.

Tonight will bring partly cloudy to mostly cloudy conditions to our region, with temperatures into the low 40’s into the overnight hours.

Monday will bring broken clouds to mostly sunny skies through most of our region, with the North Country seeing partly to mostly cloudy skies. Tomorrow will also have breezy conditions, as we could have winds near 10 to 15 mph. Tomorrow’s high will be in the upper 50’s in the afternoon.

Tuesday will be a similar day to Monday, but we could see partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies across our regions, with temperatures into the upper 50’s for the high.

Have a great week!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver