Good Monday morning and happy Indigenous Peoples’ Day, everyone! It’s a brisk, cold and slightly damp start to our day. Temperatures are in the 40s this morning but with a breezy south wind it could be feeling more like the 30s from time to time. Along with our fall chill comes those isolated showers from the Champlain Valley and points west into the North Country.

Our afternoon will feature some slivers of sunshine mixed in with mostly cloudy skies and a few additional showers. South winds will continue to relax as the afternoon and evening wears on. Temps will make their way into the upper 50s by late in the day before tumbling back into the upper 30s to mid 40s overnight.

Tuesday, our pesky system to our northwest will finally begin to budge a little to the east. That movement will help to kick up more isolated showers Tuesday as temps remain below average, in the middle to upper 50s. Keep cozy, stay dry and remain weather aware through midweek, friends.