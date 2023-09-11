Good Monday morning, friends. We’re monitoring a coastal low and its warm front today as it tosses isolated showers and downpours our way. The morning drive is less than ideal with wet roads and a reduction in visibility from time to time. Take it easy and don’t forget the cozy rain jacket as temps are in the low 60s this morning.

Readings will rally into the upper 60s to mid 70s this afternoon as showers thin out and mostly cloudy skies remain. Those north winds, clouds, and excess moisture will result in our cooler than normal afternoon. The exception to the rule will be the North Country today where there will be some late day sunshine and drier weather to enjoy.

Tuesday, a new warm front will lift northeast across the North Country and Upper Valley with additional spot showers/downpours for the afternoon. Along with the showers will come breaks of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 70s. Make sure to keep that umbrella and/or rain jacket on standby for the first part of the week.