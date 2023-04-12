A cold front is exiting to the south this morning with mostly cloudy skies and a leftover, stray shower chance. Otherwise, temperatures are sitting in the 40s to start our Wednesday with brisk northwest winds gusting 20+ mph.

Those winds will settle a bit for the afternoon with breaks of sunshine becoming likely. Despite our cool breezes and extra cloudiness, high temps will still make it back to near 60 degrees by late in the day.

Thursday, sunshine returns in a big way along with southerly winds. Mostly sunny skies, mild breezes, and our location within the warm sector of a system to our west will altogether result in a very warm day. Highs will manage the upper 70s to low 80s with a couple records possible in Montpelier, VT and Massena, NY.