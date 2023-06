We had a scorching day today with most of the region seeing record high temperatures. Temperatures tonight will dive back down in the mid 60’s. Friday, we will see a rise in temperatures again but not as much as today. Along with rain coming back into our region due to the cold front moving through later Friday. Saturday morning, scattered rain showers ending in the morning and clear out later in the day. Temperatures for Saturday will peak near low 70’s.

-Skytracker Meteorologist Jason Korver