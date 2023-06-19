We start off Tuesday with partly to mostly sunny skies especially along the Champlain Valley. A few spot showers will pop up in the Green Mountains throughout the afternoon with high temperatures in the mid to high 70s.

Conditions are similar for Wednesday, with broken clouds and spot showers across the region. Temperatures increase up into the high 70s and low 80s.

Later on in the week, temperatures will approach 90 degrees on Thursday, before some unsettled weather makes its way into the region for the weekend.

Have a great night!

-Meteorologist Patrick Osborn