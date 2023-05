It’s a chilly Thursday with high temperatures below average in the upper 50’s and lower 60’s under partly to at times mostly sunny skies. Same story for Friday, but temperatures climb into the mid to upper 60’s

As for the weekend, skies are partly to mostly sunny and temperatures climb into the upper 70’s and lower 80’s… Certainly feeling like summer for the unofficial start of summer!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Haley Bouley